Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Several brokerages recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
