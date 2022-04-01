Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,590. The company has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.