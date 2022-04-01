Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$18,756.44 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.16, for a total transaction of C$18,756.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,628.02.

Jason Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jason Cho sold 1,384 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$19,683.25.

ELD stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.12. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELD. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

