Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.43. 42,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,382. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.