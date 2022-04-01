Elemental Capital Partners LLC Purchases 50,040 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises about 15.7% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 456.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,702. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

