Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock worth $189,226,239 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $292.12. 82,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

