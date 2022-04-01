Emercoin Trading Up 1.5% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $12,494.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,924,023 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.