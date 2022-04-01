EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,996.0 days.
EMCHF opened at $1.70 on Friday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
About EML Payments
