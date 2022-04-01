EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,996.0 days.

EMCHF opened at $1.70 on Friday. EML Payments has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

