Employers (NYSE:EIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EIG. TheStreet raised Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Employers stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Employers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

