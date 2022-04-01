Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Lifted to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDVMF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

