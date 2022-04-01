Enjoy Technology (ENJY) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.79 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.21 billion $504.64 million -69,613.22

Enjoy Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.99% -59.45% -6.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enjoy Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1321 6709 12093 343 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 95.18%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Enjoy Technology competitors beat Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

