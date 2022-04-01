Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 934 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -10.44 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -2.01

Enochian Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enochian Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5930 20408 42812 848 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 96.21%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Summary

Enochian Biosciences competitors beat Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

