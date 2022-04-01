EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Shares Up 8.1%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

