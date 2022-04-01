Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.49.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.