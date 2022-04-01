Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.