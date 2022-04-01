Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,771 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $49.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

