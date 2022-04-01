Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,771 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $49.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
