Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,771 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $49.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

