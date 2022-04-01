EOS Force (EOSC) Price Up 62.1% This Week

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $314,694.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00210504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.95 or 0.00425217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

