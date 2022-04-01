Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.19.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 17,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,235. The company has a market capitalization of $186.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 1,641,296 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

