Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$67.63 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$69.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

