Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

