Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

ESPR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 945,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,965. The company has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

