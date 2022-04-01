ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GWH opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

