Essex LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,406,000.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

