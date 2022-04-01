Essex LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,287,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.