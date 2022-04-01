Essex LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Asana by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares valued at $4,433,558. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

