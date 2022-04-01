Essex LLC Sells 170 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE GD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $241.34. 4,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $179.85 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

