Essex LLC Trims Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Essex LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,632. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

