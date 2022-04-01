Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,630 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

