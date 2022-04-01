Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TVTY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TVTY stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.61. 407,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,010. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

