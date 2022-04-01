Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,660 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

EPAM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,820. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

