Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 215,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.