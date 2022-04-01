Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $152.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.