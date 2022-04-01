Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 161.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.57. 20,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,055. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.47.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.