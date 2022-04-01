Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

