Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after buying an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 40,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

