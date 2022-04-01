Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 753,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.