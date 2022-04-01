Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

MTCH stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

