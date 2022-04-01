Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,846. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

