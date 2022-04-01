Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.92. 13,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,400. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

