Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $549.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,399. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $581.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

