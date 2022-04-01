Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,280 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,740. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

