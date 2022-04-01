Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 95.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 197,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

