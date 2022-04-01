Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.10. 254,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,789. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,483,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.