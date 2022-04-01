EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVgo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 102,535 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.