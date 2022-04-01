Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

AQUA stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

