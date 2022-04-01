Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €27.40 ($30.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. Evotec has a 52 week low of €23.26 ($25.56) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($50.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.87.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

