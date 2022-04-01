Exane BNP Paribas Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $686.52.

NOW stock opened at $556.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

