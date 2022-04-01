Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,004,000 after purchasing an additional 404,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 767,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,727. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

