Exane Derivatives Buys 1,577 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Moderna were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 172,054 shares of company stock worth $29,235,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 47,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,209. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

