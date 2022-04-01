Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 1,199 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.48. 1,249,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

